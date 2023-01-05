By taking a free 2-minute speed test, Mississippi residents can assist the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) in providing better broadband service throughout the state.
“Mississippi is going to receive a tremendous amount of federal funding over the next few years for broadband expansion and our office is going to administer all of that grant money,” BEAM Director Sally Burchfield Doty said.
A major portion of that grant money will be determined by the number of unserved and underserved broadband locations within the state. Currently, the Federal Communications Commission map shows 100% of Mississippi has broadband coverage. However, data collected thus far by BEAM shows the state as underserved.
BEAM must file a challenge to the FCC’s map by Jan. 13.
“It’s important for us to know where those different places are,” Doty said. “Over the past few months, my office has been busy gathering all kinds of information – information from the FCC and information from providers that have already built out.”
However, individual reports are considered the best source of information.
“Sometimes what a provider might report is a little different from what somebody gets; or, someone might be on the fringes of a service area,” Doty said.
BEAM is encouraging Mississippi residents experiencing slow internet service to visit broadbandms.com. The website runs three separate speed tests and asks survey questions about internet usage.
The agency recommends visiting the website several times over a week at different times of the day for an accurate picture of your speed. Also, visit the site when on your home Wi-Fi; do not use cell service unless you have absolutely no service. And, get as close to your router as possible when visiting the website.
Those without internet service are asked to call 601-439-2535 and leave a message with their address. You can also text “internet” to that number to leave your address.
“It’s so important to drive people to that website,” Doty said. “All data collected will be solely for the creation of the Mississippi Broadband Map and will not be sold or used for any other purpose. The map will not contain any identifying information.”
