BRINGING CHRISTMAS CHEER

Members of the Southeast Lauderdale High School cheerleading squad wave during the parade. 

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Miss Merry Meridian McCall Gilmore smiles during the parade. 
The Grinch waves during the parade. 

Crowds filled the streets of downtown Meridian Saturday for the city's Christmas parade. The annual event featured dozens of floats, marching bands and other participants. 

