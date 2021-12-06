BRINGING CHRISTMAS CHEER

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Crowds filled the streets of downtown Meridian Saturday for the city's Christmas parade. The annual event featured dozens of floats, marching bands and other participants.
Graveside services for Mrs. Deloise Watts are Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Pachuta. Viewing: One hour prior to services at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Pachuta. Arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
A graveside service for Mrs. Mavis Dell Carmichael will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mike Everett and Bro. John Sweeney officiating. James F. Webb Funeral Home is honored to handle arrangements. Mrs. Carmichael, 95, of Meridian, passed away…
In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Ples Ruffin and his family, there will be no services. Mr. Ruffin, 74, of Meridian, passed on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner.
Memorial services for Marvin Wayne Ellis will be held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 1 p.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Marvin Wayne Ellis, age 77, of Meridian passed away …
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Georgia Sanders, 80, of Meridian, who passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian.
