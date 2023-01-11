Bridging the gap

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

City of Meridian and Lauderdale County officials are building bridges, both figuratively and literally, as work is underway to replace a bridge on Royal Road.

The bridge, which spans Gallagher Creek, is inside the city limits but is eligible for Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation funds, which are only awarded to counties through the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.

After discussing the bridge, city and county officials pooled their resources to design the project, which was awarded to Joe McGee Construction for a cost of $461,904.90.