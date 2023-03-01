Bridge reopens on Royal Road

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

A bridge replacement project on Royal Road is nearing completion, and the road is once again open to traffic. Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge said the final part of the project will be paving the bridge approaches on both sides when weather cooperates. Until then, traffic will work to compact the gravel approaches creating a strong foundation for future asphalt

