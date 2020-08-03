Bridge on Vimville-Causeyville Road reopens

A bridge on Vimville-Causeyville Road in District 5 has reopened after being closed for several years for replacement.
The bridge was shut down following Federal Highway Administration inspections, Lauderdale County Road Manager Rush Mayatt said.
The project required compliance with state aid and railroad requirements, Mayatt said.
Mayatt said the replacement — estimated at more than $600,000 – was paid for through Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds from the state.
In other county business, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to approve an application for a federal grant program to help control the beaver population, County Administrator Chris Lafferty said.
He said the program offers incentives for trapping the animals, which cause property damage in the county.
