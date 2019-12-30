Gov. Phil Bryant on Monday appointed Brian K. Burns as the Eighth Circuit Court District Judge, replacing Christopher A. Collins, who is leaving public service to return to private practice.
Burns, 39, is the assistant district attorney in the Eighth Circuit Court District, which covers Leake, Neshoba, Scott and Newton counties.
Burns’ appointment is effective on Jan. 2 and will end Dec. 31, 2020. There will be a special election in November 2020 to fill the unexpired term through 2022.
"I am both humbled and honored to accept Governor Bryant’s appointment as Circuit Court Judge in the Eighth Judicial District," Burns said in a news release. "I will work tirelessly to promote judicial efficiency and maintain both fairness and accessibility for all citizens of Newton, Leake, Scott, and Neshoba Counties."
After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Mississippi State University, Burns received his Master of Science, with an emphasis on invasive species. In 2008, he was accepted into the Mississippi College School of Law, where he graduated in 2011 with honors.
“Brian’s experience in the District Attorney’s Office will serve the people of the Eighth District well,” Bryant said in the release. “I am pleased that he will continue to serve the people with his acceptance of this appointment.”
Collins served as judge for the Eighth Circuit Court since March 31, 2016, after Bryant appointed him to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marcus Gordon. Collins was elected to the judgeship in November 2017.
