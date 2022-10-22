Taymecca Sears has been cancer-free since May 2022.

Still, she clearly remembers what seemed like divine intervention in discovering her breast cancer in November 2019.

“I had gone for my yearly mammogram in March of 2019, and everything was normal, but the Lord told me to check myself in November of that same year,” said Sears, a data processor at Parkview Elementary School. “I found a lump and immediately scheduled an appointment with my doctor.”

Sears describes laying on the table at Rush Imaging Center for her ultrasound.

“The technician stepped out of the room, and I looked at the image. I could see what looked like a small embryo. I asked God, ‘Is this my end?’ He said, “No, this is for my people; this is a journey you will take, but you will not walk alone.’”

“When my doctor called to tell me the biopsy showed cancer, I did not panic. God had told me to follow the plan, and I did,” she adds.

On Dec. 23, Sears had surgery to remove the lump, a bilateral mastectomy, and a hysterectomy. Because of her genetics, her oncologist recommended chemotherapy, so in February 2020, she began six rounds of the treatment.

“I had my first three treatments with my husband, Timothy right beside me. Then, because of COVID, he could no longer go with me. One of the first faces I saw when I returned was my dear friend Carla Vaughn-Perkins, may she rest in peace. She encouraged me, and I encouraged her. On my 18th day of treatment, I realized I was losing my hair, so I asked Timothy to shave my head,” she explains.

Timothy Sears says his wife is an inspiration.

“Even when she experienced breast cancer, she never stopped,” he said. “She continued to encourage and help people even at times when I felt like she should be relaxing or in bed. She took her hair loss and made a fashion statement out of it. Most people would have had a pity party but not my Taymecca. She is like the energizer bunny; she keeps going and going. She is a strong person, and I am blessed to have her as my wife.”

Sears’ daughter Atalya Everett, 27, agrees.

“My mom has always been a strong woman in my eyes,” she said. “I will never forget the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer. My mom didn’t show any signs of fear or doubt. Instead, she was determined to fight through that with a smile. She uses every chance she gets to help motivate and push others to get through anything that looks impossible to conquer. I am proud to be the daughter of an amazing, beautiful, self-motivating breast cancer survivor. Taymecca Sears will forever be my hero.”

Sears was an inspiration to her whole family. Her son, Timothy Jr., describes how important his mother’s faith was throughout her journey.

He says, “She always looked to God. She praised Him on the good days and even harder on the bad days. She has shown me and the world to praise God, no matter the situation.”

Today, Sears says she appreciates her life and her family even more if that’s possible. She knows that God left her here for a reason.

“I just decorated for Atalya’s wedding with 150 people,” she said.

“I am continuing my work on my Classy and Covered Chicks clothing line. God breathed new life into me, and now my clothing has been worn by women of faith in eight countries and 14 states.”