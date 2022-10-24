Elizabeth Box never dreamed she would be faced with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Nevertheless, she scheduled her yearly mammograms at the urging of her husband, Dr. Benjamin Box, Sr, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Meridian.

At 89, Box scheduled her routine screening. She received a diagnosis of the worst kind of cancer, triple negative Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.

Box was surprised by the news.

“There was no history of breast cancer in my family,” she said. “My grandmother lived to be 92, and my mother lived to be 99.”

Her doctor, Dr. Sandra Pupa, was shocked to discover a tiny spot that was malignant, but Dr. Pupa also suggested that early detection was key for recovery.

Box says because of her early detection she required no treatments. Dr. Pupa performed a lumpectomy to locate the cancer, and Dr. Tulip removed her left breast.

Today, at 92, Box continues to schedule her yearly mammograms. Box’s husband Dr. Benjamin Box Sr. says he saw first-hand the importance of regular screenings.

“Bess was so strong during this scary time,” he said. “We knew she had done everything right in getting her mammograms, but it is always frightening to hear the word ‘cancer.’”

Their son Ben agrees.

“My mom does not see herself as a hero, but to our family, she was and is amazing,” he said. “She had a positive attitude and great faith in her doctors. She will tell anyone how important self-care is; it is lifesaving.”