Clancy Willis had her first mammogram at age 40.

She continued her vigilance with yearly screenings, but 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic almost derailed her plans for preventative healthcare.

“COVID was going on, and we were just getting back into school,” said Willis, a first-grade teacher at West Lauderdale. “I was still able to schedule my mammogram, and I received a call just a few days afterwards that they wanted to take some more images,” she explains.

Willis returned for another mammogram, an ultrasound, and then a biopsy.

“The biopsy came back as breast cancer,” she recalled. “My mammogram caught it before I ever felt a lump. My cancer was stage one, and it was the hormone receptor positive kind. I had a lumpectomy and a few lymph nodes removed. Dr. Billups did my surgery, and the results were fabulous. You can’t even see a scar,” she says.

Willis’ margins were clear, so she only had to do four weeks of radiation. No chemo was needed since it was caught so quickly.

Willis scheduled her treatments for 6:30 every morning at Anderson Regional Cancer Center.

“I went there every morning, then I drove straight to West Lauderdale,” she said. “I was never late, and I never missed a day of school. I told my doctors I had get done with treatments before high school baseball season started, and I succeeded. West Lauderdale even won the baseball state championship that year.”

Through it all, Willis depended on her family and friends for support. Willis’ husband Marcus is System Clinic Administrator at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Their son Mason is a sophomore at East Central Community College and is the starting pitcher for their baseball team. Drew is a senior at West Lauderdale and will attend Mississippi State to major in engineering.

Marcus Willis said that after his wife received her diagnosis, she was upset.

“But that lasted maybe a day,” he said. “After that, she was determined, positive, and ready to conquer whatever came her way. Throughout her treatment, I never once heard her complain. She met life’s challenges head on, and I don’t’ recall her missing anything she wanted to do. She is a true champion. I love her very much, and she is a true example of how routine screenings and early detection can result in positive outcomes,” he says.

“I did have a mini-breakdown and had myself a good cry when I first found out,” Clancy Willis said. “However, my husband, friends and family were there to pick me up and calm me down. After that, I used humor as a coping mechanism. I sent a note home to my students’ parents letting them know what was happening. Remember, it was 2020, I didn’t want anyone to think I had COVID. I even had a couple of close friends schedule their own mammograms because of me. If my experience can help someone else, then it’s all been worthwhile.”

Today, Willis is two years cancer-free. She continues to get her yearly mammograms and checkups with Dr. John Voss and Dr. Caleb Dulaney.