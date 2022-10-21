Amy Coleman, M.D., emphasizes the importance of this self-care, not just in October, but in every month of the year.
“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime,” said Coleman, Lead Interpreting Physician at Anderson Regional Breast Center.
“Having a yearly mammogram is the best way to find early cancer or pre-cancer before any changes are noted on a physical exam. Spacing out exams longer than one year leaves more time for potential breast disease including breast cancer to occur. An example I use is that you would not buy a car and not take it for regular service, and you certainly wouldn’t let your young children play outside without checking on them several times.”
Coleman explains that Anderson Breast Center is the only facility in Meridian that offers 3-D (tomosynthesis exam) mammography. A 3-D is like looking at a video, and a 2-D is like looking at a single picture.
“The 3-D mammograms are more definitive when the exam is normal which means fewer patients are called back to have additional views. Any doctor can send a patient to Anderson Breast Center for a yearly mammogram; however, if a patient doesn’t have a referring doctor, she can refer herself for her mammogram.”
Dr. Sandra Pupa, a radiologist with Ochsner Rush Health, says mammogram screening is the single most effective tool for breast cancer detection, cutting death rates by 30% when women are screened annually beginning at age 40.
“Additional tests such as ultrasound and MRI can detect cancers in women with dense breast tissues where the cancer may not be obvious on the mammogram,” she said. “Any woman with a breast lump needs an ultrasound as well as a mammogram to be fully evaluated.”
“Although family history is important, 75% of the new breast cancer cases occur in women with no identifiable risk factors. Unfortunately, no one is exempt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.