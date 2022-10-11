BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH: Caregiver Ronnie Key's advice: Stay encouraged

Editor's note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to bring focus on this disease that affects both women and men, Meridian Community College's chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for community and junior college students, will host the Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 8 a.m. at the College's Damon Fitness Center. The event pays tribute to breast cancer survivors, increases breast cancer awareness, and raises funds for the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.
The chapter honors four ambassadors this year, Ronnie Key, Terrey Roberts, Cindy Scott, and Cassandra Tyson. Roberts, Scott, and Tyson are breast cancer survivors; Key was his wife's caregiver, who succumbed to breast cancer. All expressed their faith as instrumental in their journeys.
When cancer strikes, its aim isn't only on its victim; loved ones too are impacted by cancer.
In the fall of 2017, Leigh Ann Key, a Meridian attorney, wife, and mother, was diagnosed with Stage Two breast cancer. "We were devastated, scared, and unnerved. Yet, we were ready to fight and do whatever needed to be done," said her husband Ronnie when they learned the news of Leigh Ann's health situation.
Ronnie would become Leigh Ann's caregiver for their journey together until Leigh Ann passed away three years after her courageous battle against cancer. Ronnie endured many twists and turns going through cancer with his loved one. "But faith in God and the hope of salvation helped us keep going," he said.
"There is a sweetness in being a caregiver that I'm not sure exists anywhere else," he said.
Others bolstered the Keys, too. "We had so many people who helped us, and that was a great help, especially allowing us to concentrate our energy on trying to get better," Ronnie said. Family, friends, and fellow church members reached out with encouragement and meals.
During Leigh Ann's journey, Ronnie was the golf coach for Meridian Community College's Eagles Golf team, and Ronnie's assistant coaches, David Rosenbaum and Launce Strickland, were a tremendous help. "They would take the team to tournaments when I couldn't leave Leigh Ann," he remembered.
Ronnie's College supervisors Sander Adkinson, Deanna Smith, and Dr. Tom Huebner supported him each step. Another colleague, Brandon Dewease, served as pastoral support. "He was instrumental in helping me stay focused on the Lord," Ronnie said.
Social media contacts offered help, too. "Even our Facebook friends were very supportive. We both would read every comment, which helped a lot, especially when the COVID lockdown hit," he said.
Ronnie's advice to others who are caregivers: remain steadfast. "Stay as encouraged as possible, trust that God loves you even in hard times, celebrate good times, and love your loved one as much as possible."
