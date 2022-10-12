A better understanding of breast cancer as well as preventative and treatment options will be among topics at October’s Lunch & Learn presented by the Community Health Improvement Network.
Dr. Amy Coleman, a board certified radiologist at the Breast Cancer Center at Anderson Regional Hospital, will be guest speaker at the Wednesday, Oct. 19 meet, which will begin at 12 p.m. at Velma Young Community Center.
“One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” Coleman said. “This Lunch & Learn is a great opportunity to provide women basic information about breast cancer.”
During her 15-minute presentation, Coleman will discuss the importance of annual mammograms and monthly Breast Self-Examination (BSE), as well as offer “common sense breast cancer facts,” she said.
“Finding breast cancer early saves lives,” Coleman said. “Your best defense is yearly mammograms.”
A question-and-answer session will follow the physician’s presentation. Handouts and goodie bags also will be available to attendees.
CHIN President Beverly Knox said the Lunch & Learn is an appeal to all women, especially those underinsured and uninsured. At the October meet, Knox will promote the Breast and Cervical Health Program, which provides access and offers 100% financial support for women in need of breast and cervical health services if they are underinsured or uninsured.
Those who plan to attend the Oct. 19 Lunch & Learn must RSVP by Monday, Oct. 17, by calling 601-483-2661. The Velma Young Community Center is located at 1530 24th St.
Lunch & Learn is one of several community health education events sponsored by CHIN in partnership with Meridian area organizations, churches and hospitals.
“The most valued part of the luncheons has been the discussion between community residents and medical professionals,” Knox said. “Open dialogue concerning community health along with health screening opportunities can help stop or even prevent more serious illnesses.”
