I knelt over the majestic bird, his iridescent feathers reflecting rainbow-like in the sun, and placed my hands upon him. As I offered up a prayer of thanksgiving, I could feel his warmth. In that moment, it felt as if there was a merging of our two spirits as I gave thanks for his life and for the sustenance that his flesh would provide for me and my family.
As I sat in the pines next to him, I realized that I was still shaking, my heart still pounding in my chest just as it had done during his approach. I stretched out next to him on the pine straw, watching the clouds in the blue sky drift overhead, giving thanks and reliving each detail of the hunt.
The words of Colonel Tom Kelly from his book “The Tenth Legion” came to mind. In Kelly’s words, “The first turkey that ever came to me on the ground did it a long time ago. I sat there with my hands shaking and my breath short and my heart hammering so hard I could not understand why he could not hear it. The last turkey that came to me last spring had exactly the same effect, and the day that this does not happen to me is the day that I quit.”
For years, I had dreamed about moments like this, dreamed of what it would be like to walk out of the woods after a hunt with a turkey over my shoulder and not have to pack and drive home. Now, I was home. The farm was no longer just my hunting camp, and I couldn’t help but smile as I made my way out of the woods.
As I basked in the joy of the moment, the words of another author came to mind. In “A Little More About Me,” Pam Houston wrote, “A dream unrealized is the essential food of the soul.”
She was right. During the years that I had dreamed of being here, that dream fed me. Having now realized that dream, I found that the nourishment had only increased.
For me, turkey hunting is the pinnacle. It is my answer to the “if you could only choose one form of hunting” question. My hands still shake and my heart still pounds each time I hear a turkey gobble, just like they did the first time I heard that sound on an island in the Tenn-Tom waterway many years ago.
This day and this turkey had been even more special as, in addition to his gobbling, I was treated to a display of spitting and drumming that was unlike any that I had heard before.
Following each gobble, the longbeard would go back into full strut followed by the distinct “pffffttttt-duuuuummmm” sound know as drumming.
His was so intense that I could hear it clearly from a great distance on the still afternoon, and as he later drew closer I could actually feel it as if it were reverberating in my chest.
However, despite his sonorous responses to my calling and his repeated spitting and drumming, he would not abandon the hen directly in front of him.
As he continued vocalizing and displaying for her, I was struck with an idea. I had never tried it before, but as none of my calls seemed to be having the desired effect of bringing him closer, I figured why not give it a try.
Following his next series of gobbling, strutting, and drumming, I responded with a “pfffftttt-duuuummmm” of my own. At the sound, the monarch’s head shot into the air as he looked in my direction. Well, well, well, I thought as I issued another spit-drum series in his direction, to which he responded by strutting two to three feet in my direction and drumming in response.
This back-and-forth continued until the gobbler had closed the distance between us by half. At the halfway point, I turned up the volume and intensity of my drumming, and it proved to be more than he could stand as he came charging in to investigate the rival that dared trespass in his domain.
There are some great natural voice callers in the world. One of those shares this page with me, and another mentored me into this sport. Mike Giles and Steve Brown can gobble with the best of them. Many times while hunting with Steve I have watched and listened to him call in a hung-up Tom by gobbling at him.
The gobbling of these two “old pros” inspired me to try the spit-drum technique, and while it will not likely be featured on an Outdoor Channel hunting show anytime soon, it certainly did the trick on an old bird this past weekend.
Come to think of it, that’s another thing that I love about turkey hunting: each hunt always brings with it a new experience! Don’t be afraid to try something new the next time you venture into the turkey woods, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
