Organizers for the November Night Out With the Boys & Girls Club are planning a celebration for all.
And all are welcomed. “We want all families to come – not just those who are members of the Boys & Girls Club,” said Jermaine Harris, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi. “This is needed for our families and our communities,” he said.
November Night Out is set for Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Downtown Meridian’s Dumont Plaza. “There’s a lot of Downtown Meridian that people don’t know, and we want to shine a light on it,” he said.
Fun is on the agenda for the night. Games and activities, a rock wall, a petting zoo, music, laser tag, a photo booth, and more will be a part of the event at the plaza. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase from food truck vendors, which will be in place at the event.
“We want to give back to our families, our community, and our downtown,” Harris said. “Because much has been given to us.”
Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi is one chapter of the national organization of local chapters which provide voluntary after-school programs for young people ages 5 to 18. Its mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those in most need, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.
The local chapter manages several sites, West End, Northeast, Velma Young, Southeast, Oprah Winfrey, Philadelphia, Walnut Grove, and Leake County units. Some 600 children and youths are affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi.
“These young people will be our future community leaders,” said Lydia Boutwell, a Boys & Girls Club board member. “It offers such a great experience for them.”
For more information about November Night Out with the Boys & Girls Club, call the organization at 601.482.2544.
