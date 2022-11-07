If anyone is looking forward to The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Mississippi's upcoming fundraising gala, it's Ricky Hood.
“I’m truly excited to bring this event back to the community,” said Hood, the club's executive director. “I'm a firm believer in if you take something out, you got to put something back in. I've been here long enough to see this program touch and help many people.”
The Celebration of Excellence Fundraising Dinner is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Kahlmus Auditorium at MSU- Meridian. The guest speaker will be Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM NOLA.
Mackie is recognized as an award-winning mentor, inventor, author, former engineering professor, internationally renowned speaker and successful entrepreneur, according to a news release from the City of Meridian.
In 2013, Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a non-profit organization to expose, inspire and engage communities in learning about opportunities in STEM. Since its founding, STEM NOLA has engaged more than 75,000 students – mostly underserved students of color – in hands-on STEM project-based learning.
The annual gala, which raises money to offset the operating costs for the organization, was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hood said that even during the pandemic, the club stayed firm in its commitment to serving the youth in this community.
“I feel like we gave every day during the pandemic,” Hood said. “We were doing as many as 2,500 meals a day. We never closed because we felt like our kids still needed us, even during the pandemic.”
Hood emphasized that local support is instrumental in the club's success.
“We do receive help, but it's the local community support that sustains a nonprofit organization," he emphasized. "We don't ask a lot, so during this time, we need the community to step up and like they've always done, and support the club by purchasing tickets for the dinner and giving whatever level the donation they can.”
For more information about this year’s Celebration of Excellence Dinner, call 601-482-2544.
