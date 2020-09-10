Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi helps fill the gap during pandemic

When schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi stepped up to meet the needs of local children.
While working with The Meridian Public School District, the organization has provided students with meals and a place to complete their schoolwork online. Students have been coming to the center on 45th Avenue since March.
Ricky Hood, executive director of the organization, said both Meridian and Lauderdale County students have used the center to complete their classwork.
Since March, the organization has served thousands of meals and provided services to more than 100 kids each day. The organization has also delivered meals and learning packets to kids in the community, Hood said.
Jermaine Harris, director of operations at the club, said students who didn’t have a Chromebook to complete their work were provided one while at the center.
Harris emphasized that the center has not just been addressing students' academic needs, but also gives them a sense of security.
“When this pandemic hit, we didn’t shut our doors and we didn’t take a backseat," he said. "We kept everything going...we understand our parents need help and we just wanted to be one outlet," he said.
Deidre Bland, the community engagement specialist for the MPSD, said the Boys and Girls Club has provided much-needed emotional support to the district’s students.
“In light of the pandemic, it's proven the need for resources and partnerships," she said. "Especially in times when so many things are different and constantly changing.”
