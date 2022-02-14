Boy Scouts host breakfast Thursday

Motivational speaker Todd Huston will be the keynote speaker for the 14th Annual Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast, which is being hosted by the Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The event is Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Kahlmus Center at MSU Meridian. Doors open at 7 a.m., and the program will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.
Huston is an amputee, author, world record holder and inventor whose life is committed to inspiring others to be their best. With his journey of pain, determination, and adventure, including his expedition to the highest peaks in all 50 United States, he inspires others to overcome their own challenges.
The Eagle Club Recognition Banquet serves as the kickoff to launch another year of Scouting in East Mississippi and West Alabama, and the 2022 Friends of Scouting Campaign. This campaign serves as the primary funding source for the council and provides over $260,000 in support each year for the council’s scouting programs.
“The Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast provides us with a wonderful opportunity to report on the impact of the many programs we offer in our area," said Ken Kercheval, Scout Executive and CEO.
