Booker to serve as Regions Bank market executive

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced Jonathan Booker will serve as market executive in Meridian and surrounding communities of eastern Mississippi.
Booker has 14 years of consumer and commercial banking experience, serving people, small businesses and major employers across the state. He joined Regions in 2014, and in his current role as Consumer Banking Manager, Booker leads more than a dozen Regions branches across East Mississippi and West Alabama. He will continue to lead branch teams in his new, expanded role as market executive.
Additionally, Booker will work with leaders from Regions’ various business groups to help their teams deliver Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to meeting customers’ needs. Through Regions360, bankers get to know the unique needs of clients and collaborate with colleagues in Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, and other teams to develop holistic financial solutions.
Booker will also work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to advance community engagement in the area. Regions’ community engagement strategy prioritizes investments and volunteerism in three key areas: financial wellness; education and workforce readiness; and economic and community development.
Booker attended East Central Community College on an academic and athletic scholarship and graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate and Mortgage Finance.
Active in the community, Booker serves on the board of directors for the Philadelphia Sertoma Club, a nonprofit that helps young people with speech and hearing impairments. He also serves Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society, Board of Directors for the State Games of Mississippi, and the Mississippi State Alumni Association.
Booker succeeds Jeff Smith in the market executive’s role. Smith was recently elevated to another position within the company.
“East Mississippi is my home, and I’m incredibly honored to lead the collaboration of Regions’ teams serving this area,” said Booker. “Regions is a relationship bank, and it’s those relationships that help us carry out our mission to make life better by serving clients and communities where we live and work. My goal is to continue to build on Regions’ success and our local collaboration as we support this area’s economic and community growth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.