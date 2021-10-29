They came. They cruised. They got candy.
Hundreds of vehicles and nearly 2,000 people found “their boo in the drive-through” when the College hosted Meridian Community College’s second annual Candy Cruise in front of the Ivy-Scaggs Hall loop. Participants began lining up around the College’s parking lots well before the 5:30 p.m. start, signaled with a checkered flag from the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore Pit Crew theme.
Michele White brought her children to the Candy Cruise for the first time this year. “The kids wanted to do it, so we decided to try it out,” she said. The Will Carpenter family came again this year, weaving their way through the Ivy-Scaggs loop for treats.
And the treats were distributed for four hours amid festive music, decorated MCC-labeled tents, and costumed MCC faculty, staff, and students. Minions, Toy Story characters, pirates, witches, princesses, and Waldo look-alikes dished out candy and got smiles and laughter in return.
