A Walmart in Meridian will start administering COVID-19 vaccines soon.
The Walmart Supercenter at 1733 2nd Street South, along with 30 other Walmart stores in Mississippi, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
You can visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 to schedule an appointment. You must create a Walmart online account to book an appointment. People were able to start scheduling appointments on Tuesday.
Gov. Tate Reeves said on Feb. 2 that the Biden administration would provide vaccines to pharmacies in Mississippi and in other states. Walmart is kicking this program off in Mississippi. The company will start administering COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Friday, according to a press release.
People can only be vaccinated at Walmart if they are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi, according to the press release. Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving vaccine allocations from the federal government this week, according to the press release.
COVID-19 case and death numbers
Mississippi reported 784 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 283,753 cases and 6,367 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus and three additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s totals to 6,563 cases and 218 deaths. Two of the additional deaths occurred between Feb. 4 and 8. One of the additional deaths was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Jan. 15 and Feb. 3.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: three new cases; 1,617 total cases. One additional death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Jan. 15 and Feb. 3; 67 total deaths since March.
Newton County: five new cases; 2,136 total cases. No additional deaths; 49 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: One new case; 861 total cases. One additional death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Jan. 15 and Feb. 3; 22 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: five new cases; 3,644 total cases. No additional deaths; 165 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 253,140 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Feb. 8. The department also reported that there are 125 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
More information
A list of the Walmart stores offering COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12728.pdf.
