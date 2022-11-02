Bond has been denied for a suspect in a fatal Tuesday shooting in Meridian.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Adam James was in custody and had ben charged with murder in the shooting death of Markeno Leflore.
James allegedly shot Leflore near the Mr. Car Wash on the corner of 4th Street and 25th Avenue shortly before 1 p..m. Tuesday afternoon.
Leflore was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died of his injuries.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, however Luebbers said Tuesday officers believed the two men knew each other.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
