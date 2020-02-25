Body found on Valley Road and Arundel Road in Lauderdale County

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after a body was found early Tuesday morning.
Deputies were called around 6 a.m. after a motorist spotted a body south of Valley Road and Arundel Road, said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
The identity of the person and the cause of death has not been released, and the road has been closed while the case is being investigated.
