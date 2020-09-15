The Choctaw Police Department is investigating a death after a body was discovered Monday on tribal lands in the Pearl River Community of Neshoba County.
The body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy, according to a news release from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, according to the news release.
No further information is being provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.