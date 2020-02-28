Body found in Neshoba County pond identified as missing man

The body found weighted down in a Neshoba County pond has been identified as 19-year-DeMarquis KeiMondre’ Houston of Philadelphia, authorities said.
Houston was found on Feb. 15 after officers drained water from a Neshoba County farming pond off Highway 488 in the Hope community.
“The search revealed a human body that had been placed in the farm pond for concealment,” Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release. “The body was found to be weighted and anchored in about four to five feet of water.”
Houston was reported missing by his mother on Oct. 24, 2019 after he left with a female and on Oct. 20 and hadn't returned, the release said.
Nine people have been charged in connection with the case.
James Kelly, 23, was charged with kidnapping and capital murder.
Tyrone Braxton, 22, was charged with kidnapping and capital murder.
Joanna Brook Gilmer, 26, was charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder.
Alexandria Bell, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder.
Terry Crocker, 55, was charged with hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.
Alexa Johnson, 18, of Collinsville, was charged with hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.
Justus Barfield, 25, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Ian C. Thompson, 24, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Tyree Smith, 24, was charged with hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.
A motive hasn't been released, and the case remains under investigation.
