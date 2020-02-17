Body found in Neshoba County pond; 5 charged after murder warrant served

Five people have been charged after a body was found in a pond in rural Neshoba County, authorities said.
The Neshoba County Sheriff's Office and a Mississippi Highway Patrol investigator on Friday executed a search warrant off Highway 488 in the Hope Community, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release. The warrant involved the draining of the pond related to a murder investigation, the release said.
The search continued Saturday, revealing a body in the pond, weighted and anchored in approximately 4-5 feet of water, the release said. The body was taken to the state crime lab for identification and an autopsy.
The identities of the victim or the suspects in the case, or the specific charges, were not released on Monday.
Other charges are pending as the investigation continues, Clark said in the release.
Assisting in the case were the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Philadelphia Fire Department, Neshoba County Coroner’s Office, Neshoba County Emergency Management, Linwood and North Bend volunteer fire departments, The Philadelphia Police Department, the Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office and Justice Court Judges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.