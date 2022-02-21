The Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announced Monday a unique opportunity to experience a living legend up close and personal.
Bob Dylan will perform in concert on Friday, April 8 as part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour.
“Bob Dylan’s influence on American arts and culture is undeniable, and to have someone of his caliber perform in a historic venue in Meridian, Mississippi, is a rare opportunity,” said Associate Vice President and head of Mississippi State University-Meridian Campus Terry Dale Cruse. “Add to that Dylan’s connection to Jimmie Rodgers, and the significance is even more notable.”
Meridian has staked a place in American music history as the birthplace of Rodgers, who is hailed as the Father of Country Music for blending blues, folk and early jazz music to create an entirely new genre. Dylan has often acknowledged Rodgers’ impact on him as an artist. He even assembled an all-star lineup of musicians to join him in recording a tribute album to Rodgers in 1997.
Dylan’s tour features songs from his most recent studio album, released in 2020 and also called “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” The title is understood to refer to the 1929 Jimmie Rodgers song “My Rough and Rowdy Ways.” The inside covers of the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” vinyl album and CD feature a cropped, colorized version of a famous photograph of Rodgers and the Carter Family, the legendary folk music group that also influenced early country music.
Tickets for the show start at $70 and go up to $140. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 25, at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at msurileycenter.com.
Presale to the MSU Riley Center’s Friends of the Lady members and season ticket holders will take place on Thursday, February 24. Those eligible for the presale can call 601-696-2200 or visit the box office at 2200 Fifth Street in downtown Meridian.
