Blues historian Gayle Dean Wardlow returns to Meridian to speak at the Max Saturday

Music historian, educator and "blues detective" Gayle Dean Wardlow is returning to Meridian this week to talk about how his childhood hobby turned into a career of passion.
Wardlow is a renowned authority on Mississippi blues music with more than 1,000 records in his personal collection. Since 1960, Wardlow has been busy collecting records and investigating blues musicians to bring their lives and music to the forefront.
Wardlow will be at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience to give a presentation about his experiences starting at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1.
"He will present a lecture on pre-war Blues and other forms of Mississippi music. His presentation highlights African American musicians and includes a demonstration of some of the recordings in his collection. Wardlow and Scott Stone will also perform a short concert on guitar and Dobro," said Jerome Trahan, director of marketing for the MAX. "The Church Gallery exhibit is reminiscent of an old country church, which is just one of the communities that have influenced many Mississippians and their musical impact on the world."
"Exploring the roots of this form of music and helping to preserve it , he knew early on that it was important to document this art form and was a true visionary. Wardlow made it his life’s mission to preserve the blues," Trahan added.
During the Civil Rights era, Wardlow would go door-to-door, recording oral histories, anecdotes, songs and remembrances about blues musicians.
"I considered myself a blues detective. I spent a year-and-a-half just knocking on doors in black neighborhoods in Meridian,” Wardlow recalled. "I thought the music should be documented and I was one of the first to write about blues musicians.”
"I was just trying to save blues music and information about these guys,” said Wardlow.
Wardlow was able to produce dozens of articles and books, such as "Chasin' That Devil Music: Searching for the Blues," which was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, Wardlow will perform with his longtime friend, Scott Stone.
Stone says he is looking forward to the performance, and perhaps even more so, for the community to learn more about Wardlow and what he's accomplished.
"He's probably one of the worlds foremost authorities on the blues. Anyone interested in the history of music in Mississippi should be there to hear," Stone said.
First Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at The Max
Wardlow's presentation is just part of the Max's First Saturday celebration, which coincides with Black History Month.
"This is our first, First Saturday event (formerly Mississippi Day) and with this first event kicking off Black History Month we wanted to showcase a wide array of artists," Trahan said.
9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.: Governor’s Recording Studio Open House
11–11:45 a.m.: Meridian High School Drama Performance
10 a.m.–Noon: Make + Take Workshop
Noon –1 p.m.: Music by Aa’Keela Hudnall and The Beats
1–2 p.m.: Collage Workshop with Lindsay Carraway
2–3:30 p.m. Blues presentation by Gayle Dean Wardlow in The Church Gallery.
Enjoy reduced admission, free refreshments all day, and a Black History-themed scavenger hunt. Discount admission: $5 Adults | $1 Youth 6–17 | Kids 5 and under + Members free. All events are free with admission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.