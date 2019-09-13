'Bluegrass in the Park' set for Oct. 26 at Clarkco State Park

Fans of Bluegrass music will want to mark their calendars for Oct. 26, when 10 hours of musical selections will be performed by five bluegrass bands at Clarkco State Park, located north of Quitman just off Hwy. 45.
Providing entertainment for the first-time event will be Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Quitman; The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian; The Long Creek Band of Quitman; Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala.; and The Pilgrims of Philadelphia.
Performances are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the boat-ramp pavilion.
Hosted by Friends of Clarkco Park, the event is already considered a success due to the overwhelming response by bluegrass music lovers who reserved cabins and camping areas for the special event prior to Labor Day.
“Immediately after the first announcement about ‘Bluegrass in the Park’ on our Facebook Page, we had tremendous interest in the event,” said Marsha Roberts, ‘Friends’ president. “All the cabins at Clarkco have been booked as well as many campsites. Our goal for the event is to provide great entertainment and showcase our beautiful state park.”
Roberts also wants to remind everyone to bring their lawn chairs.
Roberts said concessions will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. and throughout the day. Planned are barbecue plates, hamburgers, sausage dogs, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, nachos and drinks.
Admission into the park will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person.
A raffle will be held for a special park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $10.
All proceeds, other than admission, will be used for future park projects.
Other campgrounds and cabins in the area are located at Archusa Creek Water Park, located about five miles from Clarkco State Park.
For more information, contact Clarkco State Park at 601-776-6527 or check out the Friends of Clarkco State Park Facebook Page.
