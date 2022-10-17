Clarkco State Park in Quitman will once again serve as a special venue for several musical groups participating in the annual “Bluegrass in the Park” scheduled Saturday, October 22.
Featured performers include Bounds and Determined of Northport, Ala., with fiddler Sharon Bounds, a multi-champion winner in MS and Ala.; local top favorites Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Clarke County; Answered Prayer Gospel Band of Brandon, also a very talented group; and Hylton Overstreet Music, an up-and-coming teenage artist from Vancleave, MS.
“We are very excited to once again have a very talented group of performers for Bluegrass in the Park,” said Marsha Roberts, president of Friends of Clarkco State Park. “We invite everyone to come join the fun and hear some great music.”
Performances begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. at the pavilion.
Concessions are available and will be provided by Friends of Clarkco State Park.
“We encourage everyone to purchase concessions to help the Friends group with the cost of the bands,” Roberts added.
Admission is $2 per person.
For more information contact Clarkco State Park, Phone 601-776-6651. Clarkco State Park is located at 386 Clarkco Road, Quitman, MS 39355.
