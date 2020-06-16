The annual Donor's Island Blood Drive in scheduled for Thursday, with some extra precautions this year because of the coronavirus.
As more elective surgeries resume and people become more active again, the need for blood in hospitals will increase, according to a news release from Vitalant blood services.
The drive is scheduled 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 Highway 19 North. Donors will receive a T-shirt and a Domino’s coupon for a free large pizza while supplies last, according to Vitalant. Donors are also entered to win one of two $250 Amazon gift cards and one of two $250 Walmart gift cards. Polk’s Meat sausage dogs will be served. Door prizes from Mr. Roger’s Hamburgers and Queen City Truck Stop will be pulled.
In order to uphold social distancing standards, Vitalant strong encourages appointments. Face coverings are required for all donors and staff. Face masks should cover both the nose and mouth.
Vitalant started testing all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test is available to donors who successfully complete a whole blood, platelet, double red cell or plasma donation, according to Vitalant. COVID-19 antibody testing will be performed in addition to the standard infectious disease testing all blood donations undergo. Results will be made available on your donor profile within 2 weeks od your donation, according to Vitalant. For more information, please visit Vitalant.org/antibodytest.
