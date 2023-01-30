JACKSON – National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 7. On this day, HIV advocates and public health practitioners will collectively amplify HIV prevention, testing, treatment and education within the black community.
Despite strides being made in the reduction of HIV transmission, HIV/AIDS continues to heavily impact the black community.
African Americans are 13% of the U.S. population but comprise 40% of new HIV cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of the highest HIV infection rates are in the Magnolia State, particularly in the Mississippi Delta where the average infection rate is 17.8 per 100,000 persons. This is compared to the national average of 11.2.
While African Americans are 38% of Mississippi’s population, they are 78% of residents living with HIV. Because rural residence, poverty, unemployment, and lack of education are barriers to care for HIV patients, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health is focused on reducing HIV/AIDS disparities by raising awareness, providing access to testing, and reducing stigma.
“The Institute is deeply committed to ending the inequities and service gaps that still prevent disenfranchised communities from having access to life-saving HIV prevention and treatment services,” said Sandra Melvin, CEO, Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health.
For the past four years, the Institute has partnered with agencies in Hinds, Bolivar, Washington, and Leflore counties to ensure that people of all ages, genders, and population groups have equitable access HIV resources. “We distribute HIV resource information, coordinate anti-stigma campaigns, provide home self-testing kits and opportunities for rapid testing,” added Melvin. “Through the use of telehealth and remote care delivery models, access to treatment services is provided directly to residents in local communities.”
For more information or to secure HIV/AIDS resource materials or home self-test kits, contact the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health at iamh@advancingminorityhealth.org or at (769) 572-5263.
The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health was established in 2019 to reduce health disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in Mississippi.
