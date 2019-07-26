Bill Waller Jr. talks education, healthcare, infrastructure during Meridian campaign stop

Servers took orders, dropped off plates of fried chicken and refilled tea glasses as former Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. checked off his three boxes.
The issues he discussed during a campaign stop at Jean’s Restaurant in Meridian Friday morning: K-12 education, healthcare and infrastructure—all which tie into economic development, he said.
Waller was the Mississippi Supreme Court’s chief justice for ten years. His time on the bench ended this January, and he is now running for governor as a Republican.
“I think, in some respects, there’s more potential here than any other part of the state with our road net here, railroads, good water, good schools [and] the above average children in school,” he said.
He won applause after saying he would lead the Legislature on teacher pay raises until the state catches up to the rest of the Southeast.
“We had over a thousand teacher vacancies we couldn’t fill last year, and the number one reason is the teacher pay,” he said.
He suggested more career and technical training in high schools, giving the example of an existing partnership between Pascagoula-based Ingalls Shipbuilding and schools around that area.
“We’ve got a disconnect now,” Waller said. “The whole focus of our education system is sending people to college. Two-thirds of our students either don’t want to, can’t, or don’t know what they want to do.”
“I think there’s some partnerships we can do here in this area.”
Waller was critical of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, saying that it was “a bridge to nowhere” in comparisons against other states since it is a Mississippi-exclusive test.
On Medicaid, Waller pointed to now-Vice President Mike Pence’s “reform” of the program when he was governor of Indiana, which required some to work.
“Who here’s heard of Mike Pence?” Waller asked the crowd. “Is he conservative or liberal?”
A similar shift could make Medicaid an incentive to work, said Waller, who has supported a proposal from the Mississippi Hospital Association called Mississippi Cares, that would extend coverage to 300,000 low-income citizens. Funding would be about $1 billion annually in federal money, with the state pitching in contributions from hospitals and patients’ fees.
Expansions would allow hospitals to raise employees’ salaries and replace outdated equipment, Waller said.
He made light of showing up to the campaign stop late by saying he was pulled over for weaving across the road, dodging potholes.
Good roads will be necessary to attract high-paying industry to the state, Waller said. He supports a gas tax being swapped with an existing tax, “Maybe the four percent income tax.”
“It’s really a user fee,” he said. “You have to have a reliable stream of income. A lottery is not that.”
“The reason user fees are so important is out-of-state drivers need to pay something.”
The gubernatorial primary will be Aug. 6.
