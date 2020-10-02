Bill Graham named editor of The Meridian Star

Bill Graham has been named editor of The Meridian Star.
Graham was born in Meridian and is a graduate of The University of New Orleans, where he studied sociology, psychology and special education. Before entering the newspaper business, he worked with children and adults with significant disabilities in Louisiana and Massachusetts. He joined The Meridian Star as news editor in 2015.
Graham's work has been recognized by The Mississippi Press Association and The Associated Press in the areas of investigative reporting, photography, design, news reporting and feature writing. In 2008, he was named a "Hero in the Fight" by the National Alliance on Mental Illness for his reporting on the stigma surrounding mental illness.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to lead the newsroom at The Star,” Graham said, “I strongly believe in the power of community journalism and its ability to connect people.”
Graham replaces Dave Bohrer, who is retiring after more than 43 years in the newspaper business. He began his newspaper career in 1977 as a sports writer for The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York, and worked for 34 years for Gannett newspapers in Binghamton, Ithaca and Elmira.
"Having worked with Bill for more than four years at The Star, I know his commitment to this community and The Star," Bohrer said. "I'm confident in Bill and pleased he'll have an opportunity to lead The Star's newsroom team."
CNHI Director of Newsroom Training and Development Jim Zachary said, “We are excited to have Bill at the helm of the newsroom at The Star. He is a strong journalist who has a real passion for his hometown. Being from Meridian and having spent several years at The Star, Bill brings a lot of institutional knowledge and understanding of the community. We think Meridian and the surrounding communities will quickly see his imprint on the community newspaper.”
Graham can be reached at bgraham@themeridianstar.com.
