Best Buy to close Sunday

Meridian residents will have to turn to other retailers for their technology needs as Best Buy plans to close on Sunday.
In an emailed statement, Best Buy Communications Specialist Olivia Bruce confirmed the store would be closing after the company chose not to renew its lease at the Meridian Crossroads location.
“While these are never easy decisions, this aligns with our regular and on-going review process of stores as leases come up for renewal,” Bruce said.
Best Buy’s decision follows a string of big-box store closures as more and more shopping is done online. J.C. Penny closed its location in the Bonita Lakes Mall — now called Uptown Meridian — in 2017, with Sears following suit in 2018.
Also in 2018, Meridian said goodbye to its Geoffrey’s location, which was shuttered after its parent company, Toys R Us, declared bankruptcy in late 2017.
Home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond also announced the closure of its location in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center in 2021. The company’s former location was remodeled and is now ALDI.
The last day of business for Best Buy’s Meridian location will be Saturday, October 29.
