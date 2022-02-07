Benefit raises $176k for children's museum

Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian continued its new year’s celebration with a check for $176,000 on Monday.
MCM-Meridian Partners presented the gift to the museum with funds raised through the inaugural Midnight at the Museum fundraiser held on New Year’s Eve.
“Through fundraising events like this, Partners raise vital funds to ensure that the museum is accessible to all children," said MCM-Meridian Executive Director Liz Wilson. "Our Partners began planning for this event in 2017, well before the museum opened. Their support is overwhelming and inspiring,” she said.
The funds bridge the gap between the general admission cost of $10 per person and the actual cost of the museum experience of $23 per person.
Helen Sims, co-chair for the event, credited the community for its generosity and support.
“With the help of corporate sponsors, hosts, and those who bought raffle tickets and auction items, we exceeded our goals and expectations. The money raised will allow MCM to add new programs and continue to serve children. We look forward to announcing our new theme for Midnight at the Museum 2022,” she said.
Co-chair Rhonda Poole said she was “over the moon” at the success of this fundraiser.
“When our community believes in something, they come together," she said. "There is no other place like Meridian. We are shooting for an even-bigger event next year to support MCM-Meridian.”
