Bell's Best Cookbook fundraiser underway

A cookbook series that has become a staple of many Southern kitchens will be available at a local fundraiser scheduled through Friday.
The East Central Mississippi AT&T Pioneers annual Bell’s Best Cookbook Sale will be presented through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at 2301 Seventh St. (across from City Hall Law.
According to Teresa Westbrook, East Central chapter’s cookbook chairman, the annual fundraiser was started in the early ‘80s and featured a cookbook with recipes submitted by both active and retired employees of SouthCentral Bell Telephone Company.
“The cookbooks were sold each month in the building where you paid your phone bill,” Westbrook. “You could pay your bill and buy a cookbook at the same time.”
That first cookbook, “Bell’s Best 1,” would evolve into several editions now considered classics. In later years, “Going Wild,” featuring recipes for cooking wild game and seafood, has also gained a following among cooking enthusiasts.
“Bell’s Best 1,” Bell’s Best 3” and “Bell’s Best 4” are available for purchase at the three-day fundraiser. The cost is $17 per edition. “Bell’s Best 2” is currently unavailable, Westbrook said. The wild game and seafood cookbook is available for $5.
“Best of the Best from Bell’s Best Cookbook: The Most Popular Recipes from the Four Classic Bell’s Best Cookbooks” is available for $20.
“What’s wonderful about this edition is that it’s spiral-bound and includes pictures,” Westbrook said.
Pioneer cookbooks from Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, the Carolinas and Texas also are available. The price range is $17-$20.
In addition to cookbooks, the cutlery series RADA Knives is available for purchase, starting at $5.
Proceeds from the East Central Mississippi AT&T Pioneers annual Bell’s Best Cookbook Sale will go to local charities, including the Salvation Army, Feed by Faith, Relay For Life and the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko.
