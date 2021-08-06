BEHIND THE SCENES: Catlett shares her love of theater

Mary Anne Catlett has never felt the beckoning of the stage, but for years she has played an indispensable role behind the scenes of the Meridian Little Theatre.
For nearly three decades, Catlett has served in a variety of volunteer roles, including working at MLT fundraisers, greeting patrons at the door on the night of plays, escorting attendees to their seat, organizing and cleaning up from Patrons’ parties, and selling box office tickets. She has served on the MLT Board of Directors and the MLT Ladies Guild for years.
“My earliest memories of MLT include Mary Anne Catlett. She had such a fun and energetic group of friends who served as the energy of all things involving community theater,” said Sidney Covington, a long-time theater player who currently serves as president of the MLT Board of Directors.
“There is not a bit of MLT that she has not been a part of except being on the stage,” Covington said. “But that’s so typical of Mary Anne. She doesn’t want the spotlight. Yet, in our hearts, she deserves all of the spotlight.”
Born in Hattiesburg, Catlett’s family moved to Meridian when she was in the fourth grade. She ended up marrying a local man, Harold Catlett, and they had four daughters: Leigh Hayes of Ridgeland, Leslie Posey of Meridian, Lynda Conn of Jackson and Hallie Layne Ward of Meridian. She has 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Never a performer in high school, Catlett’s love of community theater stretches back to the first productions she attended at MLT, which included the theater’s original production of “Grease.”
“I had several friends who were involved in the theater and I would go to things with them,” she said. “It just kind of grew on me.”
Catlett and her husband began attending plays, and she began volunteering. She was nominated and elected to MLT’s Ladies Guild.
“When my baby daughter left for college is when I got real involved in MLT,” Catlett recalled. “I was looking for something to keep me busy, and I loved working with the theater and the people who are involved with MLT. The director at the time, Jimmy Pigford, was also a good friend.”
She got even more involved after her husband passed away in 2005.
For more than a quarter of a century, Catlett helped to organize and work the MLT variety sale, a bi-annual fundraiser until a couple of years ago. Her late husband Harold also was recruited to help.
“He received the Little Brother Award from the Guild because he was always helping us and he would go and pick up donations because he had a pick-up truck,” she said.
Catlett also helped with former MLT fundraising events, including Wine & Cheese, Breakfast with Santa and the popular holiday Tour of Homes. Over the years, she sold lots of lemonade at the theater’s booth at Art in the Park, now the Threefoot Festival. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she helped with one of MLT’s biggest fundraisers, Casino Night. In 1998, the Ladies Guild collected recipes and sold a cookbook for a fundraiser; Catlett served as co-chair of the committee. She co-chaired the Sela Ward Gala in the 1990’s.
In addition, Catlett has been instrumental over the years with organizing the Patrons’ Party on a production’s first night, called First Nighters.
“We think of Mary Anne as the epitome of Southern graciousness as she handles our Patrons’ Party from planning the menu to the presentation of the tables,” Covington said. “With Mary Anne in charge, we know that everything will be done beautifully and effortlessly.”
MLT Executive Business Manager Stacey Hutcheson, who joined the staff almost 15 years ago, said Catlett quickly became a go-to source for knowledge about how the theater operated.
“Community theater truly is about community and bringing people together. The friendship I have built with Mary Anne Catlett is one that I will keep for a lifetime,” Hutcheson said. “Mary Anne became a mentor to me on ‘how things are done around here.’ Most of the things being accomplished around the theater involved her and the knowledge of what works and what doesn’t. So, I listened and learned.”
Catlett’s love of the theater never inspired her to take to the stage herself.
“I am strictly a behind-the-scenes person,” she laughed. “I love the plays and I go to all of the plays, but I have no interest in being on the stage.”
Now 85, Catlett is still involved with the Meridian Little Theatre and is ready to get back to volunteering after being sidelined for much of the past year due to COVID-19.
“I have missed seeing everyone and all of my friends,” Catlett said. “I love being with people, and I really enjoy helping people. It is so enjoyable and so rewarding to know that you are helping others. I am looking forward to the future.”
One of MLT’s biggest fundraisers these days is a raffle to give away a trip. This year’s raffle gave away a cash award due to travel restrictions from COVID. Board members were required to sell at least 15 tickets. Catlett sold twice that amount.
She also is looking forward to MLT’s other big annual fundraiser, a Dinner Theatre production planned for the summer.
“I come one night and then I work the other nights,” she said. “It is always a lot of fun.”
Her volunteerism is not limited to the Meridian Little Theatre.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted visitors in local nursing homes, she would visit residents she knew.
“I would go and visit them and take them happies or things they need,” she said. “I would go to the grocery store for them.”
A member of First Presbyterian Church, she has helped in the past to plan luncheons for the senior adults, as well as the senior adult valentine’s party.
A member of The Athena Literary Club, she also is a member of Meridian Community College’s Lifetime Quest.
Hutcheson said she has watched Catlett volunteer countless hours of mental and physical work not only to MLT but to the community and to any of her friends in need.
“As a volunteer, I know that she does not necessarily have the time. But she has the heart and with her that means she makes the time,” Hutcheson said. “She cares so deeply, and she steps up to support not just the theater, but anyone in need. As long as I have known Mary Anne, she has taken care of any and all of her friends that may need a ride to the doctor or maybe a meal that she delivers to them at home or even a fun trip to her daughter’s beauty salon for a manicure and a beautiful day.”
Covington credits Catlett with being an essential player in MLT over the years and a “catalyst for building the heart of the Highway 39 playhouse.”
“Mary Anne’s quiet enthusiasm and love of the Meridian Little Theatre has spanned the years, and we couldn’t have done any of it without her,” Covington said. “She’s truly the wind beneath our wings.”
