When initially searching for relatives, researchers typically find themselves doing a lot of puzzling, exploring a variety of pathways and possibilities.
Sometimes, researchers examine one family branch, only to realize they have been operating from flawed information. A maiden name could be wrong, or a family was rumored to have relocated to one area, when they really moved somewhere entirely different. Divorces and adoptions and severed family relationships can all add to the confusion.
But despite potential confusion and false leads, one thing is certain: today’s ancestry researchers have a variety of powerful tools at their disposal – including long-established resources like obituaries and census records, and newer tools that use DNA technology to connect users to both close and distant relatives.
Here are some suggestions:
Powerful online tools
The work of ancestry researchers also has been simplified dramatically by the creation and increased popularity of DNA-focused web sites like Ancestry.com and 23AndMe. The 23AndMe site is especially popular for people who want to know more about potential medical risks associated with their DNA.
Ancestry.com is the larger site, making it more likely to be helpful for people who are primarily searching for their relatives. The site currently has about 15 million users around the world – and the high number of users makes it likely that almost anyone who submits DNA will find at least distant relatives.
For both sites, users can choose to spit into a plastic vial and then ship off their sample. DNA is then extracted, examined, and posted on the web site. When users get their results, they can learn their ethnicity estimates. Others who have chosen to make their DNA public can show up as possible relatives. Almost everyone who joins one of the sites is at least connected with distant cousins, including some who may make their profile photos, family trees and other information available. Some people join and quickly find that another family member has already done extensive research, creating a detailed family tree they can add to.
Dawn Wright, who teaches an ancestry class for the community through Meridian Community College, said the internet, particularly popular DNA sites, have been a “game changer” for people interested in finding relatives and piecing together their family trees.
“Information that used to take years and years to track down can now be available by accessing a web site just one time,” she said. “It’s really amazing – especially for people who have been adopted or have family that they don’t know anything about.”
Wright said most of her students come to genealogy looking for information on their own identity.
“People come to the class and they have an almost nostalgic look in their eye,” Wright said. “And they tell me, ‘I want to know more about my family – about where I come from.’ That’s very exciting and important to me. I believe that people absolutely benefit from knowing and understanding where they come from – where they and their people have been.”
Wright has been involved in genealogy for more than 20 years and describes herself as “almost addicted” to the research – both when tracking down information on her family and when trying to help others.
“It’s a very intriguing puzzle, and you just have to keep working on it and documenting what you learn,” she said, adding that when she retires she expects genealogy to become an almost-full-time pursuit for her.
Library resources
While online tools are certainly valuable, many local people also jumpstart their ancestry research by visiting the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Lawson Smith, who mans the reference desk at the library, said many patrons are drawn to the library specifically for the genealogy resources.
Smith said that U.S. Census records can be especially valuable. The federal records can help provide information including age, who lived in the household and their names, occupation, and even where their children or parents were born. Some records also show the education level of people.
“You can go from not knowing much at all to finding out that your great-grandparents were farmers with several children,” Smith said. “You can begin to put together a clearer idea of your family, their work, where they lived and who they lived with.”
Smith said another valuable tool is old obituaries. Someone can find a single obituary and, through the list of survivors, quickly identify other family members, where they live, and how they are all connected.
“An obituary can be a very exciting find,” Smith explained.
Old newspapers and obituaries also can provide photos of family members.
Smith himself has found photos going back several generations, which he has excitedly shared with other family members.
“For me, part of my joy has been sharing what I’ve learned with others,” he said. “Relatives, including some of our older relatives, are happy to hear about new information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.