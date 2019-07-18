Beatles tribute, John Hiatt, Celtic Women among MSU Riley Center acts

Classic rock, a cappella harmonies, children’s songs, a legendary singer-songwriter, and Irish-flavored Christmas music are on tap for the 2019 Fall Performing Arts Series at the MSU Riley Center in Meridian.
"Even though there are only five shows this season, it is an absolutely all-star lineup, with everything from eclectic blues to a star-studded Beatles celebration to an engaging Celtic Christmas show to one of the top a capella vocal groups in the country,” Daniel Barnard, the executive director of the MSU Riley Center, said in a news release.
The series starts on Sept. 26 with “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today – A Tribute to The Beatles’ White Album,” featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland. The artists will perform their own hits as well as songs from the epic 1968 Beatles album.
On Oct. 26, Straight No Chaser, a nine-man a cappella group, will bring its Open Bar Tour to the MSU Riley Center The group plans to designate a local restaurant as a pre-show meeting place for fans. It will reveal the location on the Straight No Chaser website (www.sncmusic.com), Facebook page (@StraightNoChaser), Instagram (sncmusic) and Twitter (@SNCmusic).
Canadian singer, songwriter and comedian Norman Foote uses silly songs and puppets to delight children as well as their parents. He will bring his guitar and his props to town on Nov. 14.
An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt on Nov. 20, will showcase one of America’s most respected songwriters. The list of artists who have turned Hiatt compositions into hits includes Bonnie Raitt (“Thing Called Love”), Rosanne Cash (“The Way We Make a Broken Heart”) and Jeff Healey (“Angel Eyes”).
The fall series wraps up on Dec. 15 with Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour with the Meridian Symphony Orchestra. Singers Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and Megan Walsh and violinist Tara McNeill will celebrate the holidays in heartwarming fashion.
All shows start at 7:30 p.m. except for the Sunday show featuring Celtic Woman, which begins at 6 p.m.
The Riley Center’s restored Victorian theater provides a special setting for an evening of entertainment, with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. The official dress code is “wear what feels comfortable”; jeans, shorts and other casual attire are welcome.
Ticket prices vary per show. The series offers a range of season-ticket options that include discounted prices and other perks.
Tickets and information are available by phone or in person at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and starting one hour before showtime on the day of a show. The telephone number is 601-696-2200, the address is 2200 Fifth St. in Meridian, and the website is www.msurileycenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.