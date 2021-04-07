Jackson State University will host Be Smart-Be Safe Injury Prevention Day at Uptown Meridian this week.
The event is 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday, April 9 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. The event will include presentations on impaired driving, seatbelt safety, and other drving topics. The event will also feature a game called KAHOOT for the community to participate in.
For more information, contact Keith McMillan at 601-315-5211 or Keith.L.McMillian@jsums.edu.
