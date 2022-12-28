It’s only a few days away from New Year’s Eve, which means it’s almost time for fireworks, and Tate’s Fireworks owner Jeff Tate is offered some tips for residents to be safe and responsible during the holiday.
In the state of Mississippi, there are only two legal seasons to sell fireworks, which are June 15 - July 5 and Dec. 5 - Jan. 2.
Tate, who is heading into his 16th season selling fireworks, said the top safety measure when handling fireworks is having water nearby.
“It's really important to have a source of water ready and to know where that water is located,” Tate said. “It should be a bucket of water or a water hose in preparation to slow things down if something bad were to happen as opposed to panicking at the last minute to find that water source.”
As for protection, Tate said eye protection and tight-fitting clothing are important. A pair of sunglass, regular glasses or snorkeling goggles will work to keep the sparks away. Wearing loose clothing increases the chances of sparks flying inside and causing burns to the skin.
“Another detail that often gets overlooked is when multiple people shoot fireworks within the same area at the same time,” Tate said. That can be dangerous because one doesn't know what the other person has ignited.”
“Always keep a safe distance between the viewers and the firework because these things can malfunction, so we just want everyone to be safe and be aware,” Tate added.
Other tips include shooting fireworks on a flat surface and not holding them in your hand upon launching.
As for safety tips for children, Tate recommends parental supervision at all times with fireworks.
“There are a lot of parents that come in here looking for fireworks that their kid can safely use,” he said. “We always try to have a good selection of things that won't be too much for a child and with good supervision, they can enjoy as well.”
Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney also hopes everyone will take precautions when shooting fireworks.
“Fireworks cause thousands of injuries in the U.S. every year,” Chaney said in a news release. “Children are especially at risk for injury. It’s important to teach your child not to point or throw fireworks at people, animals, or buildings.
“Show children how to put fireworks in buckets of water and dispose of them properly so as not to start a fire,” Chaney added.
Additional safety tips include:
• Observe local laws. Fireworks are legal in Lauderdale County but not in the City of Meridian.
• Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire protection officials to make sure that local laws are being followed.
• Use common sense: always read and follow the directions on each firework.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.
• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.
• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.
• Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.
• Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.
• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
• Never give fireworks to small children.
• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
