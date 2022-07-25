Bazyari remembered at MSU-Meridian

Dr. Habib Bazyari, a steady fixture in the early days of the formation of Mississippi State University’s Meridian campus in 1972, passed away July 21 at his home.
Dr. Bazyari began his career with Mississippi State teaching business classes on the Starkville campus. When MSU opened the Meridian campus, he became the first business professor. He would later become the chair of MSU-Meridian’s Business and Industry Division and under his watch the division awarded more than 1000 undergraduate and graduate degrees.
He retired in 2002 after 36 years with the university.
“If you ever spent any time around Dr. Bazyari, you know of his great passion for teaching," noted C.D. Smith, regional director, AT&T, Mississippi. “He also thoroughly enjoyed a good debate on most any topic, especially if it brought out his Persian temperament. He was by far my favorite college professor at the Meridian Campus. He will be missed.”
“Dr. Bazyari’s 36-year commitment to the university undoubtedly helped shape this campus into what we are today,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus at MSU-Meridian. “We celebrate his life, and we appreciate his service.”
Services for Dr. Bazyari were held Monday at Magnolia Cemetery with Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family requests memorials in his honor to the Meridian Campus Division of Business at Mississippi State University c/o MSU Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762, or online at www.msufoundation.com.
