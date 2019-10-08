Baseball, softball fields proposed at Meridian High School

Meridian High School baseball and softball players may be getting their own fields on the school's campus.
The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of building the fields during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The girls' softball team uses the Northeast complex and the boys' baseball team uses the field at Q.V. Sykes Park.
Clay Sims, director of operations for the district, said community members and parents are concerned about how athletes are transported to the games. The school provides buses for those students.
“You kind of equate football with Ray Stadium," Sims said. "We feel like it would be nice to have a facility on the campus at Meridian High that you could equate with a baseball field as well."
Sims said the board will meet in the future to discuss the project, and he plans to include the proposal when the district starts planning its budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
One possibility is placing one field on the high school campus, and the other at Magnolia Middle School.
In other business, the board approved the final version of its $61.4 million budget and named Duane Maust board president and Gary Houston vice president.
