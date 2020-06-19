Bancroft, Davis face off in Ward 2 special election in Meridian Tuesday

Dwayne Davis and Scott Bancroft will face off in a special election on Tuesday, June 23 for the Ward 2 seat on the Meridian City Council.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Velma Young Community Center, Meridian Little Theatre and Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Anyone still in line by 7 p.m. may vote.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, poll workers will wear masks, provide hand sanitizer and encourage social distancing, City Clerk Brandye Latimer said.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks.
Davis, who owns three daycares, said he is running for change.
“I just don't like the way Ward 2 and the city of Meridian is going,” he said. “I believe that we are not doing enough for citizens.”
If elected, Davis said he would focus on community development, economic growth and youth programs.
“They're our future,” he said. “Twenty years from now, they're going to be running this city.”
Davis said he was interested in developing programs to educate citizens on the voting process, home ownership and building credit scores.
Bancroft owns Safeguard Dement Printing downtown.
“I just feel like my skill set would be beneficial to the council and the city,” Bancroft said. “I know how to make things happen and get things done ... The city's a big business.”
If elected, Bancroft said he would focus on economic development, job creation, public safety, youth sports, fixing streets, and city beautification.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to get industry in Meridian and create more jobs,” he said. “We’ve got to do something with the crime rate here and get that under control."
Tyrone Johnson held the Ward 2 seat but was ousted on Feb. 21 when fellow council members determined he didn’t live in that ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.