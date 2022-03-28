The National Weather Service is warning another bout of thunderstorms could bring severe weather to the region Wednesday.
Warmer temperatures are expected to dominate the first part of the week, with temperatures climbing into the 80s Tuesday. On Wednesday, a cold front will clash with the warmer air and create the potential for severe storms.
In Monday’s forecast discussion the National Weather Service in Jackson said high winds will be the main threat, but addition severe weather is possible.
The main threat from the storms will be damaging winds. An elevated threat for wind has been issued for the Meridian area beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday. Winds are forecast to be in the 20-25 mph range with gust up to 45 mph. Higher gusts of over 60 mph are possible.
The National Weather Service said tornadoes are also possible.
Wednesday’s storms will also bring rain, with 1-2 inches forecast for Meridian. Lauderdale County Emergency Management warned Monday low-lying areas of the county could experience flooding with rain adding more water to already saturated areas.
Residents are urged to keep an eye on their local forecast heading into Wednesday, make plans for what to do in a severe weather event and be prepared to put those plans into action.
