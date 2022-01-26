BACK TO SCHOOL: Meridian judge finds MCC classes enriching

Growing up the daughter of an educator, the Hon. Veldore Young-Graham was taught to believe education is a life-long learning experience.
That belief is why she continues to educate herself these days by brushing up on computer skills, earning her ServSafe certificate or learning to cook New Orleans style cuisine, all through Meridian Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education programs.
“I have always been taught that a proper education is just what you need, and it is not necessarily about learning facts,” said Young-Graham, the daughter of the late Charles L. Young Sr., a long-time Meridian businessman and state legislator, and the late Doretha Young, a 14-year math instructor for MCC.
“Einstein once said, ‘Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of minds to think.’ I, certainly, have bought into that philosophy, so the older I get the more I know how important it is to keep our minds busy,” she added.
A graduate of Meridian High School, Young-Graham first took college classes at MCC during the summer between her freshman and sophomore years at Xavier University of Louisiana.
These classes, along with others she took at various Mississippi universities over the next few summers, allowed her to complete her degree requirements a semester early in December 1990 though she did not officially graduate until the following May.
From there, she went on to attend the University of Oxford in England, earning a law degree from the university’s Harris Manchester College. Since she could not take the bar exam when she returned home because her Oxford classes were not accepted, Young-Graham enrolled at Mississippi College School of Law, where she earned her American law degree in the mid-1990s.
She briefly worked in private practice before serving as a public defender for Lauderdale County for three years, then as an assistant district attorney. She has served as Lauderdale County Court judge and Youth Court judge since 2007. She is a member of the MCC Foundation Board.
Remembering how summer classes had helped her get ahead in college, Young-Graham convinced her son, Dennis Heidelberg, to take dual enrollment classes through MCC when he was in high school. “I was encouraging my son to do dual enrollment, and he needed Spanish, so I told him that he and I would take it together,” she said.
Being in the same class, the mother-son duo sometimes vied to see who scored higher grades.
“We were very competitive,” she laughed, “and I came out on top.”
Heidelberg went on to take several more dual enrollment classes through MCC and will be classified as a junior next semester even though he is in his second year at Xavier.
Having found the Spanish class to be beneficial in her career as a judge, Young-Graham began looking to see what other personal enrichment classes she could take at MCC.
Through Workforce Development, she took a beginner computer class that covered Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel and completed the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Food Seminar, passing her exam and earning her safety certificate.
“I am not really sure what I am going to do when I retire, but I have some downtown property that I have begun to develop,” she explained. “I am considering putting a small restaurant or coffee shop on that property, and my ServSafe license will be good for five years, so I wanted to start preparing myself now.”
Other classes that have drawn her interest are the advanced computer class, a real estate course, and the commercial driver’s license because she likes to travel.
While retirement is still several years away, Young-Graham said the classes she takes now are preparing her for life after the bench.
“I want to leave my options open, and I want to be prepared for retirement,” she said, “because I know I am not going to sit around and do nothing.”
Young-Graham adds a few fun classes into the mix to keep things interesting.
She participated in the A Taste of New Orleans cooking class offered through Continuing Education and taught by An Howard Hill, coordinator and instructor of the MCC Culinary Arts Technology Program. Participants learned to make classic New Orleans dishes, including shrimp, spinach salad, bananas foster, and beignets.
“Four girlfriends and I took this cooking class together, so besides learning to cook, it also gave me the opportunity to socialize with my friends in a different way than we normally do,” she said.
More Information
Each year, MCC provides an array of personal enrichment and career readiness classes through its Continuing Education and Workforce Development programs. Classes range from cooking, small engine repair and yoga to basic electricity and plumbing to computer skills and CPR certification.
“Our class participants come from all walks of life. Some are looking for personal enrichment just to learn a skill or as an outlet for stress release,” said Laureta Chislom, MCC’s coordinator for Lifelong Learning.
“Some want to sharpen skills they already have or just want to brush up on them,” she added. “We get some people who are interested in starting a business, but they may not have all of the skills necessary. So, they come to some of our classes to get those skills. We have had several women who have started businesses after taking our classes.”
To register for an upcoming class or find out more information about courses available through Continuing Education or Workforce Development, call (601) 482-7445.
