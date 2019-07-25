The Back To School Bash scheduled for Saturday at Bonita Lakes Mall has been rescheduled to 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

All cheer squads, sports teams, and bands are welcome. Call 601-693-3433 to reserve your team a spot. There will be outdoor fun for younger kids, Touch A Truck, Sno Biz and more.

All participating schools will be entered into a drawing to win a party at HYPE Indoor Adventures (only students participating that day will get to attend), which is scheduled to open at the mall later this year.

 

