The Back To School Bash scheduled for Saturday at Bonita Lakes Mall has been rescheduled to 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
All cheer squads, sports teams, and bands are welcome. Call 601-693-3433 to reserve your team a spot. There will be outdoor fun for younger kids, Touch A Truck, Sno Biz and more.
All participating schools will be entered into a drawing to win a party at HYPE Indoor Adventures (only students participating that day will get to attend), which is scheduled to open at the mall later this year.
