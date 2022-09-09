Residents heading down B Street will need to find an alternate route as the City of Meridian works to relocate a water line.
In a news release, the city announced the section of B Street between 21st and 24th avenues will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday until Friday September 23.
Business owners needing to access their properties will be allowed to enter and exit the closed section of road, the city said, but all through traffic will be halted for the duration of the project.
A detour route will be marked with signs to help motorists navigate the road closure.
