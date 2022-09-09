Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.