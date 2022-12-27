Averett joins Citizens National Bank

John Averett has joined Citizens National Bank as Director of Operations. In this position, John has oversight of the Bank's loan, deposit, and electronic banking functions. He also takes the lead in the project management and development of new lines of business and services offered by the Bank, as well as the development of improved workflow and efficiency processes.
Originally from Cuba, Alabama, Averett is a graduate of Sumter Academy in York, Alabama. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and is also a graduate of the Alabama Banking School in Mobile.
In 2002, Averett began his financial career at the Bank of York in the management trainee program. Over his 18 years with the Bank, he served as a Loan Officer, Customer Information Security Officer, Bank Security Officer, Network Administrator, Audit Manager and Chief Operations Officer.
Prior to joining Citizens National Bank, Averett served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Great Southern Bank in Meridian.
Averett has assisted various community organizations over the years including the United Way of West Alabama, and the Alabama Recovery Coalition for the Financial Sector, which ensures that critical financial services continue during times of disaster. He has also served as Treasurer for the Sumter County School Foundation,
Averett has three children, Shelby, William, and John, and his family attends Cuba Presbyterian Church in Cuba, Ala.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Olive Branch, Southaven, Columbus, Kosciusko, Carthage, Meridian, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, and Flowood.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.6 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com
