Ava Grace Temple wins Distinguished Young Woman title

Ava Grace Temple, a student at Lamar School, was declared the 2023 Lauderdale County Distinguished Young Woman during the competition at the MSU Riley Center in Meridian Saturday.
Temple, the daughter of Brian and Amy Temple, is involved in a variety of activities, including Lamar volleyball team captain, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Leadership Lauderdale Youth, Dusty Social Service Club and the Lamar Charitable Investment Club. She plans to attend Mississippi State University with the career goal of becoming a stockbroker.
Temple was one of eight high school girls representing Clarkdale, Northeast, Enterprise and Lamar high schools.
Other awards
Avery Knowles from Clarkdale High School was named first alternate, Kaitlyn Foreman of Northeast Lauderdale High was named second alternate and Hannah Boyette of Northeast Lauderdale High was named third alternate.
The alternate award winner for fitness was Emma Stephenson; the preliminary winner for fitness was Avery Knowles; the alternate award for self expression was presented to Anika Ravi; the preliminary winner for self expression was Hannah Boyette; the alternate award for talent went to Avrie Boles; the preliminary award for talent went to Ava Temple; the spirit award winner was Claire Thornhill, and the Be Your Best Self essay award winner was Avery Knowles.
A preliminary to the state and national Distinguished Young Women, the local program rewards the accomplishments of high school senior girls seeking to pursue higher education. Founded in 1958 as America’s Junior Miss and based in Mobile, Ala., the national scholarship program inspires 11th-grade young ladies to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.
Nationally, Distinguished Young Women has attracted more than 775,000 young women to compete in the program at the local, state and national level and awarded $114 million in cash scholarships since the program’s inception.
The state program is planned for July 14-15 with finals on July 16.
